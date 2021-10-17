Ribbon cutting held
A ribbon cutting was recently held for Farmville Family Pharmacy by The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce. The pharmacy is celebrating its grand opening all month long. From left, back row, Anne Tyler Paulek, Vicki Pepper, Joe Bass, Zara Church, Theresa Adaniel, Lilly Adaniel, Victor Adaniel, Donald Hunter, Chuckie Reid, Jess Simmons, David Whitus, Cam Patterson, Adam Paulek, Archer Paulek, Kevin Wingfield, Colby Wright, Amy Wingfield, Allen Wright; front row, Pharmacists Sally Bass and Kim Wright.
You Might Like
Halloween candy is back on the menu
Grab your costumes and prepare for a sugar rush because trick-or-treating has returned. While health and safety concerns surrounding the... read more