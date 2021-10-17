October 18, 2021

Ribbon cutting held

By Staff Report

Published 7:52 pm Sunday, October 17, 2021

A ribbon cutting was recently held for Farmville Family Pharmacy by The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce. The pharmacy is celebrating its grand opening all month long. From left, back row, Anne Tyler Paulek, Vicki Pepper, Joe Bass, Zara Church, Theresa Adaniel, Lilly Adaniel, Victor Adaniel, Donald Hunter, Chuckie Reid, Jess Simmons, David Whitus, Cam Patterson, Adam Paulek, Archer Paulek, Kevin Wingfield, Colby Wright, Amy Wingfield, Allen Wright; front row, Pharmacists Sally Bass and Kim Wright.

