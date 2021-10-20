Reed gets doctorate

On March 16, 2020, Dr. Craig B. Reed who is an alumnus of Prince Edward County High School and the former principal of Prince Edward County High School completed all requirements for his educational doctorate degree in educational policy planning and leadership at The College of William and Mary.

Due to COVID precautions, The College of William and Mary delayed their 2020 commencement ceremonies to the recent date of Oct.10, 2021. Dr. Reed participated in the in-person graduation ceremony and was officially awarded his doctorate degree on the campus of The College of William and Mary.

Dr. Reed completed his elementary, middle school and secondary education in the Prince Edward County Public School System. He earned his B.A. degree in English arts at Hampton University. He completed his teacher education endorsement at Longwood University. He earned his M.ED. degree in educational policy planning and leadership at The College of William and Mary.

During his professional career in education, he has served as an English teacher in the middle and high school levels. He has also served as assistant principal and principal on the middle and high school levels. Dr. Reed is currently employed by Gloucester County Public Schools where he has served as a middle and high school level principal. He resides in Yorktown.

Reed is the son of Kylor and Mary Reed of Rice and the brother of Melba C. Reed, Ph. D. of Rockville, Maryland.