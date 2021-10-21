Nora Lancaster Garden Club meeting held

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Nora Lancaster Garden Club held its monthly meeting at Heritage Baptist Church. Arthur Chadwick, owner of Chadwick Orchids, gave a colorful presentation on the types and care of orchids. Approximately 50 members from several other area garden clubs were also in attendance for this informative session. An orchid was given to long time member Becky Kelly who is moving to Danville in the near future. Becky will be missed by her garden club friends.