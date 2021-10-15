New staff members recognized
Each month, staff members are recognized at the Cumberland County Public School Board. The following new staff members were presented to Board members at the Oct. 7 meeting: Mary Quinn Ferguson, Cumberland Elementary School fourth grade special educator; Sommer Frank, Cumberland Middle School special educator and Christopher Wimble, Cumberland High School Chemistry teacher.
You Might Like
BCMS FFA competes at the State Fair
Buckingham County Middle School FFA recently competed at the State Fair of Virginia. The Educational Exposition at the fair is... read more