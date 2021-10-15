October 15, 2021

Above, from left, Christopher Wimble, Mary Quinn Ferguson and Sommer Frank are presented to the Cumberland School Board at the October meeting.

New staff members recognized

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, October 15, 2021

Each month, staff members are recognized at the Cumberland County Public School Board. The following new staff members were presented to Board members at the Oct. 7 meeting: Mary Quinn Ferguson, Cumberland Elementary School fourth grade special educator; Sommer Frank, Cumberland Middle School special educator and Christopher Wimble, Cumberland High School Chemistry teacher.

