New pet clinic opens

Cumberland County has a brand-new veterinary clinic.

Monday, Sept. 13, marked the official opening date of Country Family Pet Clinic. The new business, located at 1588-A Anderson Highway in Cumberland County, is owned by Dr. Bernardo Soler-Mena, the clinic’s veterinarian.

In a Tuesday, Sept. 28, interview, Soler-Mena said he runs the business with his wife, Frances Soler, who serves as the clinic’s practice manager. The pair are originally from Puerto Rico where they had a former practice.

On Tuesday, Soler-Mena said he’s loved to work with animals since childhood and grew up with farmers and veterinarians in the family.

“I’ve always had a passion for this kind of work,” he said.

Soler-Mena attended college at the University of Mayaguez in Puerto Rico where he obtained a degree in animal science. He later received his master’s in animal nutrition from Kentucky University and went on to receive a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Louisiana State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

Soler-Mena and his family have been living in Cumberland County for the last three years and now reside at their home just 10 minutes from the clinic.

When asked about his inspiration behind starting a clinic in Cumberland, Soler-Mena noted he used to work as a veterinarian for other companies but wanted to start up his own practice, adding Cumberland is a growing county that needs increased services as the community expands.

Soler-Mena said his main objective with the clinic is to treat each animal that comes into the office like his own and to treat each client like a member of the family, hence the name Country Family Pet Clinic.

He added the clinic strives to bring great, personalized veterinary services to the Cumberland area at an affordable price, all in the name of good health care, good preventive medicine and good quality of life for local pets.

Soler-Mena has experience with animals big and small. The clinic, he said, will treat a variety of common and exotic animals — from your typical dogs, cats, rabbits and chinchillas to pot-belly pigs, goats and even miniature horses — anything that fits through the clinic doors. He is also happy to help local farmers with any concerns they might have regarding larger farm animals.

The clinic is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. The office is closed for lunch from 12 – 1:30 p.m. The clinic performs surgeries on Wednesdays and therefore does not see any patients during that time.

Country Family Pet Clinic, he added, offers a variety of services, including but not limited to spaying and neutering, orthopedic surgeries, dental procedures and breeding/reproduction work.

While a website for the clinic is still in the works, individuals can learn more about Country Family Pet Clinic and its services by dialing (804) 492-4798 or checking out the clinic’s Facebook page.