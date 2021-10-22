October 22, 2021

  • 63°

Miss Petite Five County Fair results announced

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, October 22, 2021

Above are the winners for the Miss Petite Five County Fair pageant that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Farmville. Emma Irving, left, won People’s Choice and second runner up. Savannah Redford, middle, was crowned Miss Petite Five County Fair. Skylar Days, right, was first runner up. Not pictured is Peyton Brown who won Miss Photogenic.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections