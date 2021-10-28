Man dead, another injured in crash

One man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Pamplin Thursday, Oct. 21.

According to a press release from Virginia State Police (VSP), police responded at 2:37 p.m. Oct. 21 to a crash on Route 460 at the intersection of Pamplin Road.

A 2019 Toyota Tacoma being driven by William W. Clark, 86, of Charlotte Court House, was traveling west on Route 460 when Clark attempted to make a left turn onto Pamplin Road and was struck by an eastbound 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Marvin E. Baskerville, 55, of Green Bay.

The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to spin off the road and strike a sign.

A passenger in the Toyota, William Andrews Jr., 59, of Charlotte County, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Clark was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Baskerville was uninjured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.