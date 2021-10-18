Nov. 6, 1948 – Oct. 11, 2021

Lynn “Henry” Edward Eanes Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 11 surrounded by his wife and son.

Henry was born on Nov. 6, 1948, the son of Lynn E. and Anita Belle Miller Eanes. His greatest joy was being a Papa to his granddaughters, Reagan, Madilynn, Bronwyn, Evy and CC.

Henry was a proud Navy veteran, serving as a chef aboard the USS Nashville, among other ships. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 25 years. In retirement, Henry enjoyed spending time with friends and family, collecting and selling found treasures and gardening.

Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Grant Eanes; brother, Eugene Miller Eanes; son, Lynn (Trey) E. Eanes III (Shannon); goddaughter, Mary O. Scott (Thomas) as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the: Rice Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 67 Rice, VA 23966.