LU Jazz Ensemble at Jarman Auditorium

On Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. the Long-wood University Jazz Ensemble will present a free concert at Jarman Auditorium on the LU campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Doors will open at 7 p.m.In accordance with university policy, all at-tendees are required to wear face coverings.The LU Jazz Ensemble, in its 29th year under the direction of Dr. Charles Kinzer, will perform music associated with Glenn Miller, George Gershwin, Sly and the Family Stone, and Guns n’ Roses, among others.The program will feature Brian Hobbs a senior music major from Colonial Heights, as vocalist. Other student soloists will include Brandon Glass, a senior trumpeter from Matoaca, Brian Searcy, a senior saxophonist from Pow-hatan, and Mark Smith, a senior drummer from Midlothian.The public is warmly invited to attend. Parking is available on Griffin Boulevard, near the cor-ner of High Street.