Judith Ellen Fraley, 73 of Appomattox, died on Friday, Oct. 8, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of James R. Fraley.

Born on Aug. 8, 1948, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Florence Iwinski and Chester Kowalski.

Judith and her husband had recently relocated from the Ogdensburg, New York area, having moved there in 2007 when her husband retired from a career in the U.S. Navy. An avid reader, she valued education and was a lifelong learner. She was a fantastic cook and baker, spinner of wool and knitter of sweaters.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Jennifer L. Fraley of Farmville and Joshua A. Fraley of Auburn, Pennsylvania; a brother, John Kowalski and wife, Cheryl; a sister, JoAnn Kowalski and husband, David Sumi and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. James Kowalski.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Piedmont Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 816, Farmville, VA 23901, or the Virginia Children’s Book Festival, 1166 Morton Road, Keysville, VA 23947.

