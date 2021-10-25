John Auther Carlson Jr.
John Auther Carlson Jr. of Farmville passed away on Oct. 23.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Carlson; one sister, Alida Greenlalgh; two nephews Alex and Charlie, who he loved greatly; one niece, Amy; a step daughter, Patricia and stepson, Stuart.
John was a maintenance, heating and air specialist. He will be greatly missed.
Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.
