John Auther Carlson Jr. of Farmville passed away on Oct. 23.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Carlson; one sister, Alida Greenlalgh; two nephews Alex and Charlie, who he loved greatly; one niece, Amy; a step daughter, Patricia and stepson, Stuart.

John was a maintenance, heating and air specialist. He will be greatly missed.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.