April 18, 1948 – Oct. 19, 2021

Jack Howell, 73 of Cullen, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct.19. He is the son of the late Moss and Arline Howell.

Jack was married to the love of his life Peggy Ann Howell for 52 years. Together they raised three daughters, Debbie Howell Lewis of Amelia, Pam Howell Patterson of Church Road and the late Jackie Howell Martin.

Preceding him in death are his sister, Elva Howell Thompson and brother, William Dove Howell.

He is survived by his wife; daughters; sister, Geraldine Howell Aho of Farmville; brother, Pete Howell of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Mary Beth Trent, Daniel Trent, Nick Watts, Jarrett Martin and three great grandchildren, Jaslynn Turner, Jackson Trent and Madison Trent. Jack also had many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Jack spent his life on the road seeing the sunrises and sunsets of the country. His lifelong profession as an over the road truck driver brought him happiness and many fond memories. Along with truck driving, his passions included hunting with his bird dogs and driving his racecars. His pride and joy was his 1964 Dodge Polera, which he spent many hours building and racing.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday Oct. 22, at Prospect Gospel Tabernacle in Prospect. Then graveside service will be at Madisonville Presbyterian Church in Madisonville.

In lieu of flowers, Jack requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.