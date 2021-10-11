Harry L. McKissick, of Farmville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Harry was one of ten children born to Andrew and Rebecca McKissick of Blackstone. He was born July 25, 1926.

After finishing Blackstone High School, Harry volunteered for the United States Marines, and served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. Upon completion of his service, Harry graduated from Lynchburg College, and began employment with the Virginia Department of Health as a Sanitarian in Princess Anne County. Harry and his family moved to Farmville in 1961. He was a member of the Farmville Presbyterian Church and the Farmville Lions Club.

Harry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Louise S. McKissick; son, Mark C. McKissick (Ann Ashby); son, Timothy P. McKissick (Raye) and daughter, Susan M. Smith (Rob). Grandchildren are Andrew McKissick, Carter McKissick, Victoria Morillo, Ian Smith and Cullen Smith. In addition, Harry has three great-grandchildren, a sister, a sister-in-law and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Instead of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be given to Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad, or to an organization of your choice.

The family wishes to acknowledge and give thanks to the staff of Hickory Hill Retirement Community and Hospice of Virginia, for the love and care provided to Harry.

A date for a Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming weeks.