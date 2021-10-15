Halloween candy is back on the menu

Grab your costumes and prepare for a sugar rush because trick-or-treating has returned.

While health and safety concerns surrounding the pandemic canceled trick-or-treating in Farmville and Dillwyn last year, it appears candy is back on the menu for this year’s little ghosts and goblins.

During a Wednesday, Oct. 13, Farmville Town Council Meeting, council members unanimously voted to allow trick-or-treating in town this year.

Council canceled trick-or-treating in Farmville last year after extending its emergency ordinance banning gatherings of more than 50 people due to the threat of COVID-19.

The town, however, will once again not hold the Halloween Parade/trick-or-treating on Main Street this year due to the large number of visitors the event typically attracts.

Trick-or-treating in Farmville will be held on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31. Farmville Mayor David Whitus noted those who do not wish to participate are encouraged to leave their lights off to avoid visitors, and parents are asked to use their discretion when determining if their child or children will participate.

Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington noted it is unlawful for any person over the age of 12 to appear in public spaces in town in a mask or disguise whereby the identity of the individual is concealed without permission of the town manager or chief of police. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from this ordinance on Halloween Night prior to 9 p.m.

“Please wear reflective clothing,” Ellington advised.

The Town of Dillwyn in Buckingham County also canceled trick-or-treating last year due to health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Dillwyn Mayor Linda Paige declined to comment on whether or not trick-or-treating festivities will occur this year, but a flyer posted on the events page of the Town of Dillwyn website currently advertises a Halloween Night Fun event. The event, sponsored by the Buckingham County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Dillwyn, is set to occur Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 – 7 p.m. on Main Street. The flyer advertised candy donations could be made by contacting the town hall or Paige by Oct. 18.