Griffith named to dean’s list
Sarah Griffith was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.
Griffith, from Wingina, a philosophy major, was one of approximately 1,700 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
Reed gets doctorate
On March 16, 2020, Dr. Craig B. Reed who is an alumnus of Prince Edward County High School