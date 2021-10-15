Grand Ole Opry veteran Mosley to preform

A free concert by singer, songwriter and storyteller Daryl Mosley will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. at Glenn Memorial Baptist Church, 146 Harris Creek Road, Prospect. The community is invited to attend.

From countless appearances on “The Grand Ole Opry” to classic shows at the famous Bluebird Cafe to a touring schedule of over 150 concerts per year, singer/songwriter Mosley has been sharing his songs and his stories with America for over 30 years.

Mosley has written three Song of the Year award winners, six of his songs have made it to No. 1, and he has twice been named Songwriter of the Year.

His songs have been recorded by dozens of artists ranging from bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne to country star Lynn Anderson to Southern Gospel’s The Booth Brothers, and have been featured on television shows ranging from “American Idol” to “The View.” One of his best-known songs, “(Ask the Blind Man) He Saw It All,” was named one of the top Southern Gospel songs of all time.

Gospel music legend Bill Gaither calls Mosley “a poet-and we don’t have many poets left.” Daryl says he just writes and sings songs about real life and real people; songs about faith and home and community are the foundation of his music because those are the things that are most precious to him. He says, “I love songs about how it used to be, or could be still, or might have been.” Mosley is also a gifted storyteller, and he shares entertaining tales of the inspiration behind his songs, his years at the Grand Ole Opry and his faith.

The concert is free to the public, but a love offering will be taken. For additional information, contact Patty Lindley at (502) 262-0428.