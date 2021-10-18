GO Virginia public meeting set

The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Full Council will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 20, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Conference Room on the second floor of the SOVA Innovation Hub, located at 715 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston.

The Region 3 Full Council will review pending projects and submitted project applications which may require them to go into Executive Session. The Council’s agenda packet will be available for review on Oct. 15 on the GO Virginia Region 3 website (www.govirginia3.org).

Interested parties may use the following link to access the Oct. 20 meeting: https://tinyurl.com/3rzafc5u. The Meeting ID is 339 011 5898 and the password is 202011. The meeting can also be access via phone by dialing 1-301-715-8592 and using the same meeting ID and password. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. October 20, to the following email: bryan.david@virginia.edu.