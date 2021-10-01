Food pantries to help and be helped by

The holidays are coming up, and local food pantries will be trying to meet the demands of the hungry and underserved. Here’s a partial list of pantries where you can go to help out or get help if you need it.

FACES Food Pantry is located in Farmville at 482 Commerce Road. Hours of operation are Thursdays, 8-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m., with distribution taking place on Saturdays, 8-10:30 a.m.

FACES Vice President of Operations Bobby Eiban said the best thing people can donate is money because through the organization, he’s able to get more for the money than the general public, though other donations are accepted.

“A lot of times, people want to give something tangible,” Eiban said. However, he noted, “I can buy more food for a dollar than they can get for a dollar.” No donated money goes for anyone’s salary, he said.

However, if your donation takes another form, dry goods are generally acceptable.

For more information, call (434) 392-6477 or email facesfarmville@gmail.com.

DELMA’S Pantry in Cumberland partners with FeedMore, Inc. and is part of Cumberland Community Cares at 1550 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

The Emergency Food Assistance Program is the second, third and fourth Friday of the month at 9:30 a.m.; the mobile pantry is every fourth Friday at 9:30 a.m.

DELMA’s Pantry offers PATH Programs (Positive Attitude Towards Health), including Delma’s Kids Mondays at 4 p.m.; a Thursday market at 3 p.m.; a wellness center (as needed); a PATH Market every third Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; a community garden and Vouchers for Veggies.

For more information, call (804) 385-9421.

Elwood’s Cabinet, located at 204 High Street on the Longwood campus (the Wesley Foundation’s lower level, across from the French Hall, between the Weyanoke Hotel and the Farmville United Methodist Church) offers free food to Longwood University students and operates each Monday and Thursday 6-8 p.m.

Other items like laundry detergent are also available.

There is no cost to students — they only need to bring their Longwood ID. Student names are collected, but only used if needed for COVID contact tracing (this has not been needed since COVID began).

For more information, call (434) 392-8089, email Elwoodscabinet@gmail.com or visit them at elwoodscabinet.weebly.com/.

St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church at 709 Buffalo Street in Farmville offers a food pantry every Wednesday 10-11 a.m., weather permitting.

St. Theresa’s does not require clients to show personal information but does like to make sure clients are from the local area with an ID of some sort. They serve the surrounding communities and also accept those referred by the local Department of Social Services.

They accept donations of monetary, perishable and non-perishable items and also offer a clothing ministry “shop” where items can be purchased at prices $1-$3. They try to keep suitable, presentable clothing for those going on job interviews in particular.

For more information, call (434) 922-3534, ext. 7003.

By God’s Grace Mission Center is located at 16764 Oak Street in Dillwyn. It operates 10 a.m.-noon on the third Saturday of each month with additional hours during holidays.

They prefer financial donations; others will be accepted on an as-needed basis (call ahead to inquire). By God’s Grace will also try to help with housing needs and utility bills if they are not covered by their Department of Social Services. They also partner with some local DSSs during the holidays.

For more information, call them at (434) 260-9786 or find them online at www.BGGmissioncenter.org where you can make monetary donations through Givelify, Zelle or CashApp, in addition to mailing your checks.

Dillwyn Mobile Food Pantry is also located at 16764 Oak Street, Dillwyn; they share the distribution address with By God’s Grace. The Dillwyn Mobile Food Pantry operates 10 a.m.-11 a.m. every second and fourth Friday of the month.

For more information, call (540) 213-1319.

There is a Blessing Box outside of the Farmville Methodist Church, at 212 High St., in Farmville. According to Rev. Susie Thomas, it will be painted soon; the blessing box is a free pantry where those who would like to leave various nonperishable goods can do so, to be picked up at will by those in need.

Morning Valley Baptist Church at 5341 South Constitution Road in Dillwyn offers a food pantry every third Saturday of the month, 10-11 a.m. For more information, call (434) 983-7623.

Maysville Presbyterian Church at 19245 W. James Anderson Hwy. in Buckingham operates a food pantry each Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. For more information or to arrange emergency distribution, call (434) 406-5221.