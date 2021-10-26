Family Dollar on its way
Residents have noticed a new building being erected across from C&F Bank in Cumberland County. According to County Planning and Zoning Administrator Stephany Johnson, the structure is slated to become a Family Dollar Discount Store. Earlier this year, the land was purchased by TRICO Capital, LLC.
