October 26, 2021

Photo by Regina Caraway

Family Dollar on its way

By Staff Report

Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Residents have noticed a new building being erected across from C&F Bank in Cumberland County. According to County Planning and Zoning Administrator Stephany Johnson, the structure is slated to become a Family Dollar Discount Store. Earlier this year, the land was purchased by TRICO Capital, LLC.

