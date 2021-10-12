Exhibition opening at The Gallery in Brinkley Hall

Hampden-Sydney College invites the community to attend the opening of a new exhibit in the Gallery at Brinkley Hall. The opening remarks and reception will be held on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit, titled “Documenting the Cultural Landscape,” features the works of photographer Brian Grogan, a member of the H-SC Class of 1973, and includes views of Hampden-Sydney, buildings in the immediate community and major works and landscapes on the national scale. The event is free and open to the public.

The exhibit will be on display at the Gallery through Nov. 23. The Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more than 30 years, Brian Grogan has engaged in photographic documentation of historic sites and landscapes independently and for the National Parks Service. He shares a representative sample of his work at The Gallery in Brinkley Hall this semester, including views of Hampden-Sydney College, of which he is a 1973 graduate. The exhibit also features humble buildings in our immediate community that merit more study and documentation as well as major built works and landscapes that have received formal register as significant sites of our national patrimony. The large gelatin silver prints are just a small selection from the over 10,000 images by Grogan deposited in the U.S. Library of Congress. They illustrate the photographic requirements for historic structures reports like those developed for the Heritage Documentation Programs of the National Parks Service, and they are an extension of the rich tradition of documentation of cultural and natural landscapes that has been a significant theme of photographic history since the invention of the medium in the 19th century.

The event is free and open to the public. A handicapped accessible entrance is located at the lower level parking lot entrance.