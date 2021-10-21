Corrigan graduates

Natale Elisabeth Corrigan of South Bend, Indiana graduated Cum Laude from Butler University in Indianapolis on May 8 with a bachelor of science degree in communications. She was a member of the Butler Women’s tennis team and Alpha Phi sorority.

Corrigan is currently teaching English is Felanitz, Mallorca Spain.

Corrigan is the daughter of Kevin and Lis Coppedge Corrigan of South Bend and the granddaughter of Angie Coppedge of Farmville.