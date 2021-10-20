Community band fall concert set

On Monday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m., the Heart of Virginia Community Band invites the public to a free concert at the Jarman auditorium located on the Longwood University campus. This year’s fall concert will feature exciting themes from blockbuster movies. These unforgettable melodies will be familiar to people of all ages. There will be examples of movie music from across five decades of film releases as well as other memorable pieces.

The Heart of Virginia Community Band is always looking for new members. We will welcome any band instrument players who would like to connect with their community and be a part of our musical family, regardless of their experience level. If you are interested in joining us, just meet with any of our members after our concert, or visit us on Facebook.