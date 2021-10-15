Coat drive underway

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, the Kappa Rho Omega chapter of Farmville, is sponsoring a Winter Coat Drive from Oct. 13 through Dec. 13 as one of its various community service projects.

The drop-off sites will be Bland—Reid Funeral Home on Griffin Boulevard in Farmville, and Cheryl’s Beauty and Barber Shop in Dillwyn.

The community is asked to donate new and used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and other winter items for children and adults so that the citizens in the surrounding communities will have appropriate items to wear during the winter. The items collected will be donated to families in the area.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to All Mankind.”