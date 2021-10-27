October 27, 2021

  • 64°

Chamber of Commerce meeting held

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce was delighted to have Brother Maximilian Watner, a leader in our community and at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary, as our guest speaker Tuesday, Oct. 19. He discussed how the massive seminary was constructed, the great impact it’s had on the community, the big move from out west to Buckingham, and the activities of the 130-member community. Watner serves on the Chamber Board of Directors.

