Chamber of Commerce meeting held
The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce was delighted to have Brother Maximilian Watner, a leader in our community and at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary, as our guest speaker Tuesday, Oct. 19. He discussed how the massive seminary was constructed, the great impact it’s had on the community, the big move from out west to Buckingham, and the activities of the 130-member community. Watner serves on the Chamber Board of Directors.
