Catherine Elizabeth Taylor Woodson, 86, departed this life at her home Sept. 29, in New Canton.

She is survived by her children three daughters, Ethel, Catherine and Melissa Woodson; one son, Arthur Woodson Jr. (Carmenlita); six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother, John Taylor Sr.; three sisters-in-law; one granddaughter-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A public viewing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8, 1-6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland. A graveside service will take place at noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Petersville Baptist Church, New Canton, Deacon Bernard Booker, officiating, and Rev. Jessie Woodson-Johnson, eulogist.

www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com