Carol Frances Prescott
Carol Frances Prescott, 78 of Farmville, passed away on Sept. 30.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Prescott; one son, Barry Prescott; sister, Lucy Jones and parents, Russell and Evelyn Yeatts.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Shepard; two grandchildren, Candice Prescott and Christopher Prescott; two great grandchildren, Peyton and Landon and one niece, Sherri Knowles (Stan).
Carol worked at the Prince Edward Health Department until retirement.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m., at Shorter Funeral Home. Family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Shorter Funeral Homer. Masks are required.
Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.
Zachary T. Jackson Sr.
Zachary T. Jackson Sr., 92 of Farmville, passed away at Centra Southside Hospital, Farmville. Funeral service will be Oct. 11,... read more