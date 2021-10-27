Boys Cross Country win James River District Championship

The Prince Edward County Boys Cross Country Team won the James River District (JRD) Championship on Oct. 20. at Randolph-Henry High School. The boys team was led by JRD Runner of the Year Tim Slater, who finished in first place with a time of 17:51. In fourth place was Nathan Hamilton with 19:24, fifth place was Alexander Douglas at 20:12, eleventh place was Isaiah Leonard with 21:39 and twelfth place was Alex Wright at 22:11 who rounded out the top five for a total score of 33, easily outdistancing runner up Randolph-Henry with 66.

In the JRD Girls Cross Country, Sophomore Sylvia Hemmer won the girls race with a time of 21:30. Hemmer was also named Runner of the Year in the James River District.