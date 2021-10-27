Book signings set

Kerry Eggers, author of “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” has two book signing events on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Farmville and on Sunday, Nov. 21 in Clarksville. Eggers, along with members of the book team, will sign books and entertain questions. Jerome’s family and friends are encouraged to attend, and there is no charge.

On Nov.20, the book team visits Jerome Kersey Court at Longwood University’s Willett Hall in Farmville. Kersey dominated the same hardwood from 1980-1984 before taking off to a 17-year NBA career.

During the book event, Longwood Men’s Basketball hosts a multi-team event. On Saturday afternoon, Western Carolina faces American at 3:30 p.m., while the homestanding Lancers meet UMBC at 6 p.m. The book event starts at 4:30 p.m and finishes at the end of the Longwood-UMBC contest. A game ticket is not required to attend. Enter the main entrance of Willett facing Greenwood Library. The signing will be in the adjoining lobby.

The book team heads south to Jerome’s childhood hometown of Clarksville on Sunday, Nov. 21. The Clarksville Community Center, 103 Woodland Drive, will host the afternoon event from 2 – 6 p.m. Kersey graduated from nearby Bluestone High.

Books are for sale in Farmville at Barnes and Noble-Longwood University and the Hotel Weyanoke as well as www.dementibooks.com. Book proceeds benefit the Jerome Kersey ‘84 Men’s Basketball Scholarship Fund at Longwood.