Beasley appointed as county attorney

Kemper Beasley III has been appointed as the new county attorney for Cumberland County.

During a special called meeting held Thursday evening, Sept. 30, the Cumberland Board of Supervisors voted to hire Beasley as county attorney. The motion was made by District 3 Supervisor and Board Vice Chair Eurika Tyree and seconded by District 2 Supervisor Ron Tavernier. It passed unanimously with the exception of Board Chair and District 1 Supervisor Brian Stanley who was not present at the meeting and therefore did not vote.

Beasley succeeds former Cumberland County Attorney Brian Butler who joined the county in July of 2019.

Saturday, Oct. 2, Beasley noted he currently resides in Buckingham County on the family farm. He graduated from Hampden-Sydney College and has worked as a local attorney since 2013.

“I have already enjoyed meeting the members of the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors and many of the county officials and employees,” he stated. “I look forward to assisting the leadership of Cumberland as they serve and promote the county.”