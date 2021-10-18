At least one dead, many injured after buggy crash

Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed a fatality and several serious injuries after a car struck a horse-drawn buggy with 10 occupants inside Sunday.

According to a release from VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller, At 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, VSP responded to a two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County. The crash took place on U.S. Route 45 near Davis Lane when a 2005 Toyota Tundra struck a horse-drawn buggy traveling along Route 45.

There were a total of 10 individuals riding in the buggy at the time it was struck.

According to VSP, there is one confirmed fatality as a result of the crash. Three others were flown to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, and six others were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash.

The VSP Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation. Charges are pending.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released once it is available.