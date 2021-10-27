Annie Floyd Wood Jamerson was born Oct. 9, 1930, the third child of John Daniel and Annie Juanita Warsing Wood in Wealthia. Anne went to be with her Lord on Oct. 24.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her beloved husband of 69 years, Jeff Irving Jamerson; sweet baby son, Dennis Sterling Jamerson; brothers, John Wood, George Wood and James Alexander Wood and sisters, Audrey Smith and Adelle Cumbey.

She is survived by her oldest son, Douglas Irving (Harriette Cosby); daughter, Sandra LaVerne (Joseph Bartell); six grandchildren, Justin (Tracie), Jeff (Jessica), Douglas (Kristen), Jennifer, Amber and Melanie Lyra Bartell; five beautiful great grandchildren, Ryder, Parker, Jackson, Dakota and Blake Jamerson; a sister, Joyce Edwards and brother, Franklin Wood.

Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She loved crafting, flower arranging, gardening and traveling. She also owned her own ceramic shop for over 30 years and shared her talents with so many. Her greatest joy was the love of her family. She was the glue that held us all together. We will all miss her until we are reunited in Heaven.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m., for visitation at Bethel Baptist Church, 1100 Huguenot Springs Rd., Midlothian, on Sunday, Oct 31. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m.

Those wishing to send a condolence, share a memory or send flowers may do so at bennettbardenfh.com Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethel Baptist Church.