Willie ‘Duke’ Edward Hendricks
Willie “Duke” Edward Hendricks, 69, passed away at his home in New Jersey on Aug. 25.
Duke is survived by one brother; Charlie Morris Hendricks Jr.; two sisters; Ruby Jones (Jerry) and Nellie Blanton (Lynn); three aunts; Pearl Cooper, Beulah Woodson and Marian Woodson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A public viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 3, from 1-6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland.
You Might Like
Gary W. Taylor
Gary W. Taylor, 74 of Dillwyn, passed peacefully at his home on Aug. 30. He is survived by his wife,... read more