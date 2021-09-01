Willie “Duke” Edward Hendricks, 69, passed away at his home in New Jersey on Aug. 25.

Duke is survived by one brother; Charlie Morris Hendricks Jr.; two sisters; Ruby Jones (Jerry) and Nellie Blanton (Lynn); three aunts; Pearl Cooper, Beulah Woodson and Marian Woodson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A public viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 3, from 1-6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland.