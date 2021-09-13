On Monday, Sept. 13, William Ponsford “Bill” Berry, loving husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away at the age of 94 with his family by his side.

Bill was born on Sept. 5, 1927, at Fort Hill Plantation to Ding & Martha Butcher Berry.

Bill married Anne Stanley Berry on Aug. 16, 1950. Together they raised two children, William P. “Buddy” Berry Jr. and Margaret B. Anderson.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Margaret B. Anderson; granddaughter, Anne Tyler Anderson and Chris Wright; nephews, Kent McMillan (Claudia), Lee McMillan, Charles Carter (Karen), Michael Carter (Brenda), Gentry Stanley (Dianne), Joyce Stanley and dear friends Larry Watts, William Womack, Karl Schmidt & Serene Routt, Tina Mosby and Tanya Wright.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ding & Martha Berry; wife, Anne; son, Buddy; son- in-law, Bill Anderson and sisters, Pally Berry McMillan and Margaret Mae Berry.

Bill had a passion for working and being outdoors. After serving in the army, he worked for Wilck Construction and later W.C. Newman Company, where he retired in 1991, only to return to work after 6 months. In his free time, he could be found in the garden, fishing or visiting with friends. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him for his genuine soul, love for old western books & movies, and his knack for telling stories from his childhood and early years.

A graveside service will be held on September 15, at 2 p.m., at Westview Cemetery, Farmville.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Southside SPCA or Hampden-Sydney Fire Dept. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com