Wedding planned

We loved ‘Because He first loved us’

Travis D. Harris III and Keshia N. Gee are pleased to announce their upcoming marriage on Sept. 25 at the White House Venue in Drakes Branch. Keisha is the daughter of Ricky and Lynda Gee Sr. of Prospect and Weldon and Joan Faggins of Charlotte Court House. Keisha is the granddaughter of Mary Frances Gee of Charlotte Court House. Travis is the son of Travis and Barbara Harris Jr. of Prospect. Formal invitations have been forwarded.