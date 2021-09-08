Waterworks Players announces cast for The Odd Couple: Female Version

Waterworks Players is pleased to announce the cast for its fall production of The Odd Couple: Female Version. Set in 1980s New York, Unger and Madison are at it again, but this is Florence Unger and Olive Madison in Neil Simon’s contemporary comic classic. Instead of the poker party familiar in the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit.

Don Blaheta directs the comedy that proves opposites attract, or at least must learn to tolerate each other.

Patricia Carter plays Olive Madison, a successful TV news producer with a (figuratively and literally) cluttered home life and with an ex-husband that keeps calling and asking for money. Olive is vibrant, quick-witted and has a huge heart, but she is a professional in need of order in her life.

Sherri Davenport is Florence Unger who arrives at the Trivial Pursuit game fresh from being dumped by her husband. Fearful that the neurotic Florence might try to harm herself, Olive invites her to move in as her roommate. Olive’s easygoing outlook on life, however, soon clashes with Florence’s highly-strung neurotic tendencies. Their friendship is tested to the limit, especially when Olive organizes a double-date with the neighboring Costazuela brothers (Jordan Whiley as Manolo and Greg Tsigaridas as Jesus).

Additional cast members include Hannah Boswell as Mickey, a New York City policewoman, who is an organizer and problem solver. Elizabeth Whiley plays Renee, a wisecracker and bit of a complainer. Leigh Lunsford as Vera is a bit literal-minded and somewhat slow to get a point that everyone else gets instantly. Pam Wright completes the ensemble as Sylvie, a character who is very energetic and a cutup, smart aleck.

Covid-19 policies:

Audience members will wear a mask or equivalent face covering (nose and mouth) to the performances. Waterworks Players will follow the current CDC recommendations at the time of the show.

Performances are Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. in the evenings, plus an afternoon matinee Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be obtained by visiting the website: http://waterworksplayers.org or calling the box office at (434) 392-3452.