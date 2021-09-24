Vehicle catches fire in crash

A vehicle caught fire Saturday afternoon when two cars collided on Route 60 in Cumberland.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch, at 1:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, VSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 60, approximately a quarter-mile east of Route 669 in Cumberland County.

A 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by Kassandra L. Dod, 30, of Henrico, was traveling east on Route 60 when it rear ended a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck.

According to the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD), crews arrived on scene to find fire coming from the engine and passenger compartment of the Toyota. Engine 24 and Tanker 22 responded, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The eastbound travel lanes were closed for approximately one and a half hours until the vehicle was removed.

Dod, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries in the crash. She was charged with following too close. The driver of the Ram was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.