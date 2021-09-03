Town welcomes Woodson as new rec director

Thomas Woodson was introduced as the new rec director at the Tuesday, Sept. 1, Farmville Town Council work session.

His first day on the job was Aug. 16.

Town Manager Scott Davis said Woodson is originally from Buckingham County and has spent most of his career working with youth through the Virginia Cooperative Extension in Amelia County.

“He’s promoted different youth activities and events, he secured funding from locally within the community but also (secured) grants, and he’s been involved in partnering with schools and other private organizations and civic organizations,” Davis said.

Woodson has an associate degree from Southside Virginia Community College, his bachelor’s in sports and health education from Radford University, a Master of Science from Walden University, and is working on his doctorate in education through Capella.

“I’m excited,” Davis said. “He’s hit the ground running since he’s been here. He had to grow the football program in the midst of starting right when he got here, and he’s already made contacts within the community and at Longwood and some other places, and looking at how we can enhance our program. So I’d like for you all to welcome Thomas to the team.”

“We’re glad to have you as part of the team,” Mayor David Whitus said. “We’re looking forward to great things from the recreation department, and I’m sure you’re gonna have fun.”

“I appreciate the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to it,” Woodson said. “As I said, in my background, I’m working with the community and regional areas, and my big focus is opportunity and also educational programs for recreation. So we’re looking forward to expanding the breadth of what recreation can do.”

“Wonderful,”Whitus said. “Wonderful, we’re looking forward to your progress.”