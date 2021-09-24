Total Terror coming soon

Starting Oct. 7, those looking for a one-of-a kind experience should head out to the Powhatan County Fairgrounds for the scariest indoor/outdoor haunted house in Central Virginia at Total Terror Haunted Attraction.

This haunted house is produced by the Total Terror crew with original props and handmade masks to give thrill seekers an experience unlike any other. The house was designed from the ground up to provide an intense and frightening walk that is sure to send chills down the spine.

Total Terror has two separate shows: Thursday evenings from 7 – 9 p.m., Total Terror hosts a special “No-Startle” show which is intended for families with small children. There will be no actors or startle scares on these nights. On Fridays and Saturdays, Total Terror is open from 7 – 11 p.m. for its regular show

Tickets are available online through the website: www.totalterrorhaunt.com or cash at the door.

Established in 2011, Total Terror moved to the Powhatan County Fairgrounds in 2021 to allow further room for expansion. Plans are already in progress for a large October Festival in 2022, adding other fall festivities such as a haunted trail, corn maze and pumpkin sales.