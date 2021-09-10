September 10, 2021

  • 57°

Supplies for area children

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, September 10, 2021

Members of the Sandy River Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently participated in a school supply drive. Church members gathered hundreds of pencils, pens, glue sticks, notebooks, scissors and other materials for students at Crewe Primary and Blackstone Primary schools. Pictured are, from left, Julie Yankey, Baileigh Lewis, Elden Waite, Noah Lewis and Rhonda Lewis.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections