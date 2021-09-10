Members of VFW Post 7059 and Auxiliary will conduct a “Silent Remembrance” in honor of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, VFW Post 7059 will post a Color Guard on the Prince Edward County Courthouse lawn. Taps will be played at exactly 8:46 a.m. for the first tower, 9:03 a.m. for the second tower, 9:37 a.m. for the Pentagon strike and 10:03 for those who perished on Flight 93.