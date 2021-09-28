Roxie Caroline Evans Miller
Roxie Caroline Evans Miller, 80 of Raleigh, North Carolina, formerly of Prince Edward County, passed away Sept. 21. Funeral service was held on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church, Keysville. Interment was in the New Hope Baptist Church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.
