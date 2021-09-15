Program on Alpha-gal planned

An informative program and discussion on Alpha-gal will take place on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m. outdoors in the Library Garden behind the Charlotte County Free Library in Charlotte Court House. Lauren Ingle, a nurse practitioner with Charlotte Primary Care, will present information related to facts about Alpha-gal including how to prevent it, its characteristics, and ways of dealing with it.

This is a casual gathering and will be an opportunity to learn about this tick-borne disease that is currently affecting so many in our area, to ask questions, and to discuss issues with Ingle and with others who have Alpha-gal. Those who have had this disease in the past but no longer are affected by it are particularly encouraged to come and contribute to the discussion.

The program is being held outdoors to afford a safe setting with social distancing. The Friends of the Charlotte County Library is the program’s sponsor. Each person attending should bring his/her own chair.