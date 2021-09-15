It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our beloved father, Preston E. Thompson Sr., who died on Sept. 5, in Norfolk. Preston was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Katie B. Hargrove Thompson and his son, Melvin Thompson.

He will be missed by daughters, Cassandra and Deidare; son, Preston Jr.; grandsons, Nicholas and Drew and a host of family and friends.

We take solace from the words found in 2 Corinthians 5:8 “We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.”

The Celebration of Life services will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. Services will be virtual with limited in-person capacity due to COVID restrictions. To attend in person, please register at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/homegoing- service-for-prest-105714.

For more information, please contact Metropolitan Funeral Services at 757.628.1000. You can also visit the website at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.