Police respond to Buffalo Street

Over the weekend, in conjunction with Longwood University Police, the Farmville Police Department responded to reports involving a male subject seeking out student parties in the area of Buffalo Street.

According to a Longwood campus update release on Monday morning, Sept. 27, police have identified and been in contact with the individual and have instructed him to stay away from campus.

“At this time, Farmville police have not received any reports of break-ins or thefts in the area,” said Longwood officials. “Longwood and Farmville police will continue to patrol the Buffalo Street area frequently and urge everyone in the campus community to be aware of your surroundings and walk in groups, especially at night. Students are also reminded not to allow uninvited guests into their house or social gatherings and report suspicious activity to police.”