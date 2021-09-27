Phone service interruption in Farmville area

According to a Kinex Telecom representative its primary voice carrier is having issues and phone service may be intermittent. No estimated time of repair is available at this time.

The loss of connectivity has also left The Farmville Herald office with intermittent phone service. Customers needing assistance should email as follows:

Obits, billing and general questions: Regina.Caraway@FarmvilleHerald.com

Advertising: Jackie.Newman@FarmvilleHerald.com

News: Editor@FarmvilleHerald.com

Messages may also be sent through the Facebook page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.