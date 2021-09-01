No garbage pickup Monday

There will be no residential or business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup and no miscellaneous/brush pickup on Monday, Sept. 6, due to the Labor Day holiday. Monday residential, business routes and curbside recycling will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 7. Tuesday residential route will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Wednesday residential route will be picked up on Thursday, Sept. 9. Friday will have its normal business pick up. Have your rollouts at the curb by 7 a.m. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up as time permits. Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in will be picked up on Wednesday. For questions, call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331.

RECAP

Monday, Sept. 6

• No residential, business or call-in pickup

Tuesday, Sept. 7

• Monday residential garbage pickup

• Business garbage and cardboard pickup

• Regular Tuesday curbside recycling

Wednesday, Sept. 8

• Tuesday residential garbage pickup

• Businesses recycling and residential cardboard call-in

Thursday Sept. 9

• Wednesday residential garbage pickup

Friday, Sept. 10

•Business garbage and cardboard