Morris Elmer Miller Jr. “Mo” passed away Friday, Sept. 17, in the Watson Unit of The Woodland in Farmville. Morris grew up in Wilmington North Carolina, the oldest child of the late Morris E. Miller Sr. and Dorothy Breeden Miller.

He served in the U.S. Navy and later moved to California, where he resided for most of his adult life. He worked for Pacific Bell until his retirement.

He is survived by his sister, Angela George (Ted) of Potomac, Maryland; his brother, Charles Miller (Debbie) of Asheboro, North Carolina; as well as his niece, Becky Beasley (Kemper III) of Dillwyn; Heather Moore (Ryan) of Nashville, Tennessee and

Timothy George (Lauren) of Indianapolis, Indiana.

A graveside interment will occur at a later date at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia. His family is very grateful for the dedicated staff at The Woodland for the professional, compassionate and devoted care Morris received for the three years he was there.