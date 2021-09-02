Michael Trent Tatum, 63 of Burkeville, went to be with the Lord on September 1, 2021. He was born January 31, 1958 to Joseph and Peggy Tatum of Meherrin. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Joseph T. Tatum and son Joseph Trent Tatum. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Katherine N. Tatum, sons, Andrew T. Tatum (Ashley), Philip (Journey), Daniel (Shelley) and daughter, Jennifer. Grandchildren, Logan, Jaden and Aubree, mother, Peggy T. Newman, sisters Diana Glover, Patricia Hailey and Jackie Newman (Ricky) as well as numerous nephews, nieces, uncles and aunts.

Growing up in Meherrin, he joined the Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department as a Junior Fireman and worked hard to become Fire Chief for 13 years. Michael was the manager of Parker Oil Company, in Burkeville, worked for Roy C. Jenkins and ParGas for a combination of 44 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He was a friend to everyone and known by many.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5 – 7 pm at Puckett Funeral Home. Funeral service will held on Saturday, September 4, 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Puckett Funeral Home. A private family burial will follow at Bagby Memorial Baptist Church in Burkeville. Due to Covid restrictions, visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 23718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or The Barksdale Cancer, P.O. Box 225, Charlotte CH, VA 23923. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.