Melissa Seamster French, 48, of Farmville, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Alice Seamster and Jerry Allen Seamster; and her son, Michael Anthony Walker. She is survived by her son, Kamen Hunter Beckstrand of Utah; her two daughters, Brittan Taylor Beckstrand and McKenna Nicole Beckstrand, both of California; her two brothers, Artie Winn Seamster (Bonnie) of Crewe and Allen Wayne Seamster of Ogden, Utah. A Memorial Service was held at noon, on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Sandy River Branch Church of Latter-day Saints, 400 6th Street, Burkeville, VA 23922. Arrangements were by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, VA.