Lewis leads the way

Emma Lewis is Prince Edward’s No. 1 seed and has led the way for the 4-7 Eagles with a scoring average for 9 holes of 40. This is Lewis’s first year on the Prince Edward Golf Team. Lewis has competed in many tournaments and just got back from playing in the Under Armour National Golf Championship in Florida. While Emma competes on the boys team she will also be competing in the Regional State Open Qualifier at Dogwood Trace Golf Course in Petersburg on Friday, Oct. 13, for a chance to play in the Girls Golf State Championship at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrissonburg on Oct. 25.